World War 3 looms? The ultimate checklist for Indian investors

India’s crude oil import bill dropped 16% in 2023-24, thanks to lower oil prices. India imported 232.5 million tonnes of crude oil that year, which is refined into fuels like petrol and diesel, almost the same as in the previous financial year. But it paid $132.4 billion for the imports in 2023-24 as against $157.5 billion import bill in 2022-23, according to data from the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). This also helped contain the current account deficit to $23.2 billion or 0.7% of GDP in 2023-24, from $67 billion or 2% of GDP during the previous year.