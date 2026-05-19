Stock market strategy: Buy the dip or stay cautious? Analysts list key sectoral bets amid US-Iran war

Since the start of the US-Iran war in late February, Indian markets have come under sustained pressure, with investors grappling with rising crude oil prices, a depreciating rupee, and persistent foreign fund outflows. The Nifty 50 has declined around 6-7% during this period, while Brent crude has surged more than 52% to around $110 per barrel as of Tuesday, 19 May. At the same time, the rupee has weakened nearly 6% against the US dollar, reflecting mounting stress on India’s external position.

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While oil prices fell slightly after US President Donald Trump announced he had cancelled a planned strike on Iran at the request of Gulf allies, the ongoing uncertainty over the conflict and the Strait of Hormuz continues to keep energy markets anxious.

The pressure on the rupee has increased due to high crude imports, lacklustre capital inflows, and persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) of over $20 billion in Indian equities. India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to $28.38 billion in April, driven by rising oil imports, heightening concerns about the current account deficit.

With inflation risks, currency weakness, and growth concerns persisting, investors are increasingly seeking the right trading strategy and sectors that can weather prolonged geopolitical and macroeconomic volatility.

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Also Read | Iran stock market to reopen on 19 May after 80-day war shutdown

Lower crude seen as a positive trigger for Indian markets According to Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, the potential US–Iran ceasefire should be viewed as a “lower crude, macro-positive” development for India, given the country’s heavy dependence on oil imports.

Sectoral shift towards domestic cyclicals Agrawal believes a sustained correction in crude oil prices could improve India’s current account balance, ease inflationary pressures and support rupee stability, creating a favourable environment for equities. In such a scenario, he expects investors to rotate away from upstream oil and gas stocks and defensive plays toward domestic cyclicals and rate-sensitive sectors.

Also Read | Nifty 50 Trading Strategy: Analysts recommend this options strategy

Financials, autos and consumption stocks in focus Further, Agrawal remains overweight on sectors such as financials, automobiles, consumption-driven plays including airlines and paints, as well as capital goods, which could benefit from lower input costs, margin expansion and improving demand momentum.

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Cautious sentiment amid global uncertainty Meanwhile, Antu Eapen Thomas, Senior Research Analyst at Geojit Investments, said investor sentiment remains cautious amid the prolonged Gulf conflict, with elevated bond yields, high crude prices, and a weakening rupee continuing to stoke inflation concerns.

Staggered investment strategy preferred Thomas said a staggered investment approach appears more prudent than waiting for complete clarity. He added that attractive valuations and resilient Q4 earnings support selective buying opportunities, with a preference tilted towards large-cap stocks for stability, while exposure to mid-caps should remain stock-specific, driven by earnings visibility and fundamentals.

Nifty 50 key levels According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the Nifty 50 is currently witnessing a consolidation phase on the daily charts, with the index repeatedly defending the crucial 23,300 zone over the past week. He noted that this level coincides with the 50% retracement of the rally from the April low of 22,180 to the recent high of 24,600.

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Bhosale said the 23,300–23,100 zone remains a critical support area for the benchmark index, with the lower end aligning with the 61.8% retracement level. On the upside, the 23,850–23,900 range is likely to act as immediate resistance as it coincides with last week’s high and the 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA).

He further highlighted that the hourly chart indicates a double-bottom formation, along with positive divergence around the 23,300 mark. A decisive breakout above 23,900 could trigger fresh bullish momentum, potentially pushing the Nifty towards the 50 DEMA at 24,150 and beyond.

Bhosale added that traders should closely monitor the 23,300–23,100 support band and the 23,850–23,900 resistance zone, as the next meaningful directional move is likely only after a breakout from this range.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.