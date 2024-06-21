Stock market strategy: Deploy ‘buy on dips’, use corrections of 3-5% for lumpsum investments, says ICICI Securities
Indian markets are expected to remain volatile over the short term and the future trajectory will remain guided by key risks that may get manifested in the form of global growth slowdown, escalated geopolitical tensions, event risk due to general elections globally and monetary policy divergence.
The Indian stock market took a breather on Friday as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading half a percent lower each. After witnessing a drop last month driven by profit booking and cautious approach by investors ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the domestic markets seem to have stabilised this month and the benchmark indices have been testing new record highs
