Stock market strategy: Emkay Global adds SBI, ONGC, TVS Motor; trims exposure to HDFC Bank, ITC in model portfolio
Our overall stance remains biased towards Manufacturing, and we keep our Underweight call on Financials intact for now. We are staying with most of our winners – Zomato/ Delhivery/ Motherson Sumi, as we still see an upside from current levels, Emkay Global said.
The domestic equity benchmark index Nifty 50 is expected to give moderate returns in the year 2024, says Emkay Global Financial Services and has a year-end target of 24,000 for the index.
