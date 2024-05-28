Lok Sabha Elections 2024 trading strategy: How to trade on results date? — explained
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Manufacturing, banking, power, and energy segments are expected to outperform the market performance in the post-poll rally, say experts
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 trading strategy: After a sixth phase of polling in Lok Sabha Election 2024, poll pundits are busy assessing the Lok Sabha Election outcome on 4th June 2024. However, stock market experts are also active as they zero in on the segments that may outperform the average market returns in the short, medium, or long term. According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market is expected to remain highly volatile from 1st to 4th June 2024, and an investor must ensure the safety of one's capital in this highly volatile market. They said that India's VIX today is in the 19 to 23 range, but we may see some more upside in the volatility index of the Indian stock market. They also said that most of the pre-poll surveys have found the BJP-led NDA government in New Delhi, and hence, much will depend upon the outcome of Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls, which will be released on 1st June 2024 evening. They advised traders and investors to look at manufacturing, banking, and power and energy segments as they may outperform others in the post-Lok Sabha Election rally. They also advised investors to avoid 'monkey and donkey' stocks and look at the quality stocks that have been delivering quarterly solid numbers, and their debt exposure is either low or zero.
