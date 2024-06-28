Stock market strategy: Sharp disconnect between earnings revision and stock price movement, says Bernstein
In the last three months, 77% of the NSE200 stocks have seen positive price movements, but only 39% have seen earnings upgrades. Sectors with decent earnings upgrades show a disproportionately high movement in their stock prices - suggesting an optimistic overpricing.
Sensex and Nifty 50 continue to hit record highs led by stock market investors’ enthusiasm that led to a sharp bull rally this month. With the excitement over Lok Sabha election results now behind, market focus will shift to the fundamentals drivers.
