India's market regulator Sebi's decision to introduce an optional T+1 (trade plus 1 day) settlement system for the markets could help reduce margin requirement for clients and boost retail investment in equity markets, say experts. Earlier this week, Sebi allowed T+1 settlement cycle for completion of share transactions on optional basis in a move to enhance market liquidity. The new framework will come into force with effect from January 1, 2022, the regulator said.