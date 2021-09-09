Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stock market: T+1 settlement could reduce margin requirement, say experts

Stock market: T+1 settlement could reduce margin requirement, say experts

Premium
Stock market: In 2002, Sebi had cut the number of days in the settlement cycle from T+5 days to T+3 days, and then in 2003, it reduced to T+2 days.
2 min read . 04:05 PM IST Agencies

  • According to new Sebi regulation, stock exchanges can choose to offer T+1 settlement cycle

India's market regulator Sebi's decision to introduce an optional T+1 (trade plus 1 day) settlement system for the markets could help reduce margin requirement for clients and boost retail investment in equity markets, say experts. Earlier this week, Sebi allowed T+1 settlement cycle for completion of share transactions on optional basis in a move to enhance market liquidity. The new framework will come into force with effect from January 1, 2022, the regulator said.

According to the new regulation, stock exchanges can choose to offer T+1 settlement cycle on any of the scrips, after giving an advance notice of at least one month, regarding change in the settlement cycle, to all stakeholders.

Experts said the T+1 settlement system will allow the cycle of money to move faster without waiting for an extra day.

Jaideep Arora, CEO, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "The new rule of T 1 settlement is a good move on the part of the regulator as it could help reduce margin requirement for clients with their margin being blocked for 1 day, rather than 2 days".

Additionally, this reduction in time to get investment back to one day would mean more retail investment would come to equity markets, he added.

"The T 1 settlement is a welcome move for all participants in the stock market, as it allows the cycle of money to move faster without waiting for an extra day," Prateek Singh, Founder and CEO, LearnApp.com, said.

However, Mywealthgrowth.com co-founder Harshad Chetanwala said it is too early to comment on the pros and cons of this move, as exchanges may face some operational issues as there are multiple factors and entities involved in completing the entire settlement cycle.

The learnings from this exercise will help in evaluating whether T 1 can work or it is good to continue with T 2 settlement cycle, he added.

In 2002, the capital markets regulator had cut the number of days in the settlement cycle from T 5 days to T 3 days, and then in 2003, it reduced to T 2 days.

Earlier, brokers association Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) had raised concerns on issues related to the implementation of the T+1 settlement system.

In its letter to Sebi last month, Anmi, a group of over 900 stockbrokers across the country, had said the T 1 settlement system should not be implemented without addressing operational and technical challenges.

"Shifting to T 1 settlement would make India a pre-funding market and global institutional investors will be faced with multiple issues with this structure," the brokers' association had said.

According to Anmi, global investors appreciate the economic efficiency of being able to fund settlement obligations for purchase transactions in one market with sales proceeds from another. 

