Stock market last week: A tale of investor enthusiasm, earnings realities, and sectoral resurgence3 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Domestic stock market rallies but faces setback in Q1 results. Pharma sector shows positive trends, while PSUs and small banks perform well.
The domestic stock market had rallied by about 8% between June and July in anticipation of good corporate earnings. The Nifty50 index surged to an impressive peak of 19,991.85 on July 20. However, this enthusiasm encountered a temporary setback during the concluding phase of the Q1 result cycle, as a few prominent blue-chip companies delivered muted results. Consequently, there was a downward revision in the future earnings, impacting investor sentiment. To date, Nifty50 has corrected by about 2.8% from its recent high. The season began with a plus 20% earnings growth forecast for Nifty50, but a 3-4% downgrade followed. Yet, actual earnings growth stands to be healthy at 17%, showcasing India's business resurgence amidst global challenges, deserving acknowledgment.
