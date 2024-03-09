Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Tata Tower to Union Bank, top market movers this week
BackBack
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Tata Tower to Union Bank, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 8, 2023.

For the 36th consecutive month since March 2021, equity funds have continued to see positive inflows.Premium
For the 36th consecutive month since March 2021, equity funds have continued to see positive inflows.

Top News

  • Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 18,105 crore in February 2024. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at 23.12 Lakh crore.
  • Shares of Platinum Industries and Exicom Tele-Systems  got listed at a premium of 31% and 86% over issue price of 171 and 142 respectively while IPO of Mukka Proteins, JG Chemicals and R K SWAMY got over subscribed by 136.99, 28.52 and 25.78 times respectively.
  • Axis AMC, Bandhan AMC, DSP AMC and HDFC AMC  have launched the NFOs for Axis CRISIL IBX SDL June 2034 Debt Index Fund, Bandhan Long Duration Fund, DSP US Treasury FoF and HDFC Nifty Realty Index Fund. 

Index Returns
View Full Image
Index Returns
Best Performers
View Full Image
Best Performers
Worst Performers
View Full Image
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
View Full Image
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
View Full Image
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Mar 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie