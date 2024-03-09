Weekend Wrap: From Tata Tower to Union Bank, top market movers this week

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 8, 2023.

Top News Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 18,105 crore in February 2024. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at ₹ 23.12 Lakh crore.

23.12 Lakh crore. Shares of Platinum Industries and Exicom Tele-Systems got listed at a premium of 31% and 86% over issue price of ₹ 171 and ₹ 142 respectively while IPO of Mukka Proteins, JG Chemicals and R K SWAMY got over subscribed by 136.99, 28.52 and 25.78 times respectively.

171 and 142 respectively while IPO of Mukka Proteins, JG Chemicals and R K SWAMY got over subscribed by 136.99, 28.52 and 25.78 times respectively. Axis AMC, Bandhan AMC, DSP AMC and HDFC AMC have launched the NFOs for Axis CRISIL IBX SDL June 2034 Debt Index Fund, Bandhan Long Duration Fund, DSP US Treasury FoF and HDFC Nifty Realty Index Fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

