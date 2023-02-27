One of the renowned stock market analysts, Ashwani Gujral passed away on Monday as per reports. He died at the age of 52. He was widely known for his technical analysis of the equity market. He was also the author of many capital market-related books where he has given an insider's guide on how to trade in instruments such as equities, derivatives, futures, and options among others.

As per the media reports, his funeral service will take place in Gujarat at the Green Park crematorium, Delhi. The service is likely to begin from 2.30 pm onwards.

According to his Linkedin profile, Gujral was a chief market strategist and had nearly 26 years of experience in appearing as a panelist on renowned media channels such as CNBC-TV18 and ET Now. He would usually provide his technical analysis and market outlook, appearing every day on these channels.

He was also regularly interviewed by other Asian-based channels as well such as the Japanese newspaper Nikkei and the national channel NHK on the outlook of Indian and global markets. Further, he also ran highly successful investment newsletters and chatrooms.

He managed client advisory services for over 300 clients having different risk preferences and time horizons. He also had experience in understanding client investment objectives and getting to suitable solutions.

Two of his books on trading derivatives and charting were among his best-selling books. These were "How to make money trading derivatives" and "How to make money trading charts".

He also authored books like "How to Make Money in Intraday Trading" --- in which wrote about skills, methods, and abilities an investor needs to approach Indian market for an intraday trading.

He also had a Youtube Channel where he spoke to his viewers about market's performance and shared his outlook. His last video was 4 days ago during the monthly F&O expiry on February 23, 2023.

Gujaral took his earlier education in B.E, Electronics & Communications between 1989 to 1993 from Manipal Institute of Technology. Later, he went on to take his degree as MBA in finance from Georgetown University.

