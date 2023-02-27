Stock market technical analyst Ashwani Gujral passes away
- He was widely known for his technical analysis on the equity market. He was also the author of the book titled 'How to Make Money in Intraday Trading'.
One of the renowned stock market analysts, Ashwani Gujral passed away on Monday as per reports. He died at the age of 52. He was widely known for his technical analysis of the equity market. He was also the author of many capital market-related books where he has given an insider's guide on how to trade in instruments such as equities, derivatives, futures, and options among others.
