Stock market: Three sectors Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai is bullish on

Giving contrarian sector calls, the Stanley experts said, "We are overweight on Financials, on domestic cyclical (Consumer and Industrials) and Technology and underweight all other sectors. FPIs are overweight on Financials and lifted the relative position by 40 bps during the quarter after taking it down for five consecutive quarters. The position is still 540 bps below the peak of Sep-19. The biggest FPI selling happened in Technology where they have gone underweight during the quarter."