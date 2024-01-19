Stock market to work full day on Saturday, shut on Monday

The stock market will remain open from 9 am to 3:30 pm on Saturday and remain shut on Monday, reported CNBC TV-18. Notably, the Ram Temple ceremony is set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till now, there has been ambiguity around the timings for trading of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Saturday. There has been no official information about the full-day trading on Indian stock markets on Saturday.

The two stock exchanges are set to conduct the special live trading session in the equity F&O segment on 20th January 2024 i.e. on Saturday this week. The BSE and NSE are looking to switch to the DR site with the help of this special live trading session, scheduled to take place on January 20, 2024.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

