Stock market to stay close on Aug 15; settlement holiday on Aug 16

Traders who are planning to invest in the stock market, or expecting their trading settlement in equities next week, will have to keep a note of these holidays. Stock exchanges will have a trading holiday on August 15 due to the Independence Day celebration. This means that trading in the equity market will not be allowed on Monday. Notably, while the market will be open on Tuesday for trading, however, the depositories will be closed on this day on account of Parsi New Year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}