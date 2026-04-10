Stock market today: Gift Nifty jumps; US-Iran war, India VIX to gold, silver rates — eight stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today, 10 April 2026: Following weak global market sentiments after Israel's attack on Lebanon, the Indian stock market ended red after a volatile session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 222 points and closed at 23,775. The BSE Sensex shed 931 points and closed at 76,631, while the Bank Nifty index nosedived 882 points and closed at 54,821.

On the sectoral front, metals stood out as relative outperformers, advancing strongly despite the broader weakness. The move appears to be driven by improving earnings expectations and supportive trends in global metal prices, particularly benefiting export-oriented companies. This selective strength reflects a shift towards sectors with clearer earnings visibility even in a volatile environment.

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What Gift Nifty, global cues signalling? The Gift Nifty index is trading green during the early morning session on Friday. According to market experts, positive sentiments on Wall Street are expected to trickle down to other global bourses, including Dalal Street.

Expecting a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market today, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said the Indian stock market is set to open on a firm note, with Gift Nifty indicating a start above the 23,900 mark, supported by positive global cues. Strength in US markets, where the Dow extended its rally, and in broadly positive Asian markets reflect continued optimism around the fragile US–Iran ceasefire.

US-Iran war update After Israel's attacks on Lebanon on Wednesday, the US is set to host Israel-Lebanon talks next week on the Hezbollah conflict. The negotiations will take place at the US State Department in Washington, AP reported, citing a US official. The report says the US delegation will be led by Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, while Israel’s delegation will be headed by its Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter. The talks aim to address the ongoing conflict and seek a resolution between Israel and Hezbollah.

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Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has announced that the country will move the management of the Strait of Hormuz into a “new phase,” signalling a shift in how Tehran intends to control one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

On how these developments in the US-Iran war would impact the Indian stock market today, Hariprasad K of Livelong Wealth said, “While global sentiment has improved, it is still highly event-driven. Any shift in geopolitical developments can quickly alter risk appetite, especially through its impact on crude oil prices. This keeps the upside constructive but not fully stable.”

Gold, silver rates today Following the WTI crude oil price uptick during early morning trade in the Asian market today, gold and silver prices saw selling pressure in the international market. The COMEX gold rate today is around $4,790/oz, logging an intraday loss of over 0.50%. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today is around $75.75/oz, logging an intraday loss of more than one per cent.

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Speaking on the outlook of the gold and silver rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said the COMEX gold rate today is in the $4,550 to $4,800 per ounce range, while the MCX gold rate today is in the ₹1,45,000 to ₹1,58,000 per 10 gm range.

“The COMEX silver rate today is in the $62 to $80 per ounce range, while the MCX silver rate today is in the ₹2,25,000 to ₹2,60,000 per kg range,” said Anuj Gupta.

IT stocks to be in focus today Domestically, the focus will be on the IT sector following the announcement of the January–March quarter results from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The company delivered a steady quarter with profit growth and a healthy dividend announcement, offering near-term comfort. However, selling in the IT stocks during the Thursday session on Wall Street is expected to keep the Indian IT pack in focus.

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India VIX today From a volatility standpoint, the market remains in a high-risk environment. India VIX remains elevated above 20, indicating that uncertainty is still priced in. This has direct implications for derivatives, where option premiums remain expensive and the usual time-decay benefits are limited. In such a setup, even small shifts in sentiment can lead to sharp repricing, especially if volatility cools suddenly on further de-escalation.

FII-DII data FIIs remained net sellers on Thursday by offloading Indian shares worth ₹1,711 crore in the cash segment. However, DIIs sought to stabilise the Indian indices by adding shares worth ₹956 crore to their portfolios.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nilesh Jain, VP & Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse, said the index encountered strong resistance near the 24,000 mark, bringing an end to its five-day winning streak. It formed a small bearish candle on the daily chart amid heightened volatility. Going ahead, a decisive breakout above 24,000 is crucial to trigger a potential short-covering rally towards the 24,500 zone. On the downside, immediate support is now placed at the 23,500 levels.

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“Despite the recent pause, the broader market structure remains positive, and a buy-on-dips strategy continues to be favourable. Momentum indicators and oscillators have turned constructive, reflecting improving market sentiment. Meanwhile, the India VIX is hovering around the 20 mark, and any further decline could provide additional comfort to the bulls,” said Nilesh Jain of Centrum Finverse.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the index is currently trading near the 54,800 zone after being rejected around 55,600, indicating supply pressure at higher levels. The index faces a strong resistance cluster in the 55,800–56,000 zone. Only a sustained breakout above this level will confirm continuation of the uptrend and open the path for further upside.

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“On the downside, immediate support is placed at 54,700–54,600, which is a critical zone for maintaining the current structure. A breach below this level could lead to short-term weakness and invite renewed selling pressure. Bank Nifty remains in a range-bound structure with a cautious bias, and a decisive move above 56,000 is required to shift momentum back to a clear bullish trend,” the Enrich Money expert said.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Belrise Industries, BSE, GAIL, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cummins India, Thermax, and Gujarat Alkalies.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Belrise Industries: Buy at ₹202.20, Target ₹216.60, Stop Loss ₹195; and

2] BSE: Buy at ₹3258, Target ₹3494, Stop Loss ₹3140.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] GAIL: Buy at ₹152, Target ₹158, Stop Loss ₹148;

4] BoB: Buy at ₹274, Target ₹185, Stop Loss ₹268; and

5] Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Buy at ₹1211, Target ₹1260, Stop Loss ₹1180.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Cummins India: Buy at ₹4907, Target ₹5100, Stop Loss ₹4820; and

7] Thermax: Buy at ₹3535, Target ₹3650, Stop Loss ₹3465;

8] Gujarat Alkalies: Buy at ₹618, Target ₹647, Stop Loss ₹604.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.