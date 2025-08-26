Stock market today: 101 stocks hit 52-week highs, 103 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end 1% lower

Advertisement

In contrast, 103 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, and Petronet LNG Ltd.

Today, Indian stock markets experienced a sudden downturn, with both major indices ending notably lower due to broad-based selling activity. The Sensex fell by 80786 points or 1.04%, finishing at 80,786, while the Nifty 50 dropped 255 points or 1.02%, closing at 24,712.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, stated that the main reason for today's negative market close was the upcoming enforcement of an additional 25% tariff on Indian products by US President Donald Trump, starting on August 27, 2025. This raises the overall tariff on Indian exports to the US to a significant 50%, making it one of the highest tariffs imposed on any major trading partner.

In the future, market participants are keenly observing the government's strategy to respond, as the Prime Minister's Office has organized high-level meetings to evaluate support initiatives for impacted exporters. The markets will be closed tomorrow (August 27) on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 fell sharply, breaking below the support level of 24,800. Today’s decline was severe, pushing the index under the critical 50-day EMA. The RSI has entered a bearish crossover, indicating weakening price momentum. In the short term, the index is likely to remain under selling pressure as long as it trades below 24,850. On the downside, the correction could extend towards 24,150 or lower.

