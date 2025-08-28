102 stocks hit 52-week highs, 141 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end nearly 1% lower amid higher tariffs

Today, Indian stock markets closed in the red, with the Nifty 50 dropping by 0.85% to 24,500 and the Sensex decreasing by 0.87% to 80,080, reflecting a negative finish following widespread selling activity.

The main factor behind today’s decline was the abrupt announcement of an additional 25% tariff by the US on Indian exports—bringing the total to 50%—which unsettled investor confidence and resulted in significant early losses across the indices, as noted by experts.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, stated that moving ahead, market sentiment is anticipated to stay wary, with the markets likely remaining within a range as participants seek more clarity on the India–US trade conflict and the global interest rate scenario. Any indications of a resolution regarding tariffs or favorable developments in global markets might provide support, but continued FII outflows and strain on bank stocks could limit short-term gains.