Mint Market

Stock market today: 102 stocks hit 52-week lows, 92 stocks at 52-week highs as market gains for sixth straight day

  • Stock market today: The stock market saw 102 stocks at 52-week lows and 92 at highs, with Nifty 50 and Sensex rising for six days straight. Increased government spending and expected monetary easing are boosting optimism in interest-sensitive sectors, with upcoming data expected to impact trends.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Advertisement
The stock market saw 102 stocks at 52-week lows and 92 at highs. Nifty 50 and Sensex rose for the sixth consecutive day, with Sensex exceeding 78,000. (PTI)

Stock market today: On Monday, 102 stocks hit their 52-week lows, including Honeywell Automation India, ANG Lifesciences India, DB International Stock Brokers, Growington Ventures India, Orchasp, Tasty Dairy Specialities, V R Films & Studios, and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility. In contrast, 92 stocks touched 52-week highs, with notable mentions like Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shree Cement, and SRF.

The main domestic stock indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, rose for the sixth consecutive day, marking the longest winning streak since September 2024. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 surpassed significant thresholds, reaching their highest points in two months. Nifty 50 has entered positive territory for 2025, while Sensex has exceeded 78,000.

Advertisement

Sensex jumped 1,078.87 points to settle at 77,984.38; Nifty 50 surged 307.95 points to 23,658.35.

Also Read | Marvellous Monday for Indian stock market! Nifty turns green in YTD

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, mentioned that the domestic market witnessed a strong rally driven by value buying, as valuations reverted to their long-term averages and early signs of earnings growth recovery began to surface.

Increased government expenditure and anticipated monetary easing are expected to enhance optimism in sectors sensitive to interest rates, including banking, NBFCs, automotive, consumer durables, and real estate, potentially leading to strong performance. The continuation of this trend will be influenced by forthcoming PMI data, Q4 earnings reports, and updates concerning reciprocal US tariffs.

Also Read | Nifty 50 turns positive in 2025; will this Indian stock market rally sustain?

Nifty 50 Outlook

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 has witnessed a further extension of its upward move, rising above the resistance level of 23,600. The RSI is in a bullish crossover, coupled with the fact that the price has been sustaining above the 50 EMA for the last three days. In the short term, the index is likely to remain strong as long as it stays above the support level of 23,500. Only a decisive fall below 23,500 might trigger a small correction in the market.

Advertisement

Also Read | Magical market rebound! Is the worst over or can global headwinds hurt?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: 102 stocks hit 52-week lows, 92 stocks at 52-week highs as market gains for sixth straight day
First Published:24 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App