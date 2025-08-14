Stock market today: 106 stocks hit 52-week lows, 122 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end flat

In contrast, 106 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Bata India Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, HFCL Ltd, and Jindal Saw Ltd.

Indian equity markets concluded the final trading session ahead of the Independence Day holiday with slight increases, reflecting resilience in the face of mixed global signals and pre-holiday caution.

The Sensex finished higher by 110 points (0.14%) at 80,649, while the Nifty 50 rose by 30 points (0.12%) to end at 24,649, marking the second consecutive day of positive closing and successfully ending a six-week decline.