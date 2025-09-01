Stock market today: 113 stocks hit 52-week lows, 129 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end in green

The Indian stock market wrapped up on a positive note on September 1, 2025, with the Nifty 50 finishing 0.81% higher at 24,625.05, while the Sensex rose by 0.70% to reach 80,364.49. The strong performance was driven by significant gains in the transport, cables, and defense sectors, bolstered by a favorable outlook following stronger-than-anticipated GDP and IIP growth during the first quarter.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, stated that encouraging macroeconomic indicators (such as Q1 GDP growth at 7.8%, the highest in recent quarters, and July's IIP at 3.47%) have enhanced investor sentiment, counterbalancing worries about global economic issues and domestic fiscal deficits. The market appeared to disregard the effects of newly introduced export tariffs and the increase in fiscal deficit, indicating a sense of optimism regarding India's economic stability.

As investors look ahead, they are anticipating additional corporate announcements and GDP figures for insights into market trends. With favourable sector developments and improving domestic economic indicators, the short-term outlook suggests that indices are likely to sustain an upward trajectory, although fluctuations may continue due to global and fiscal challenges, according to Vidwani.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the index has witnessed a significant recovery from negativity as the Nifty 50 reversed momentum following an inverted hammer pattern. On the hourly RSI, a hidden positive divergence is visible. However, sentiment remains “sell on rise” as long as the index stays below 24,850. Only a decisive move beyond 24,850 might induce a rally towards 25,250/25,500. On the lower end, support is placed at 24,500.