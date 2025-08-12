Stock market today: 114 stocks hit 52-week highs, 105 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower

Stock market today: On Tuesday, 114 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, and Star Cement Ltd.

In contrast, 105 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Bata India Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, and Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.

In today's trading session, the Indian stock market experienced a quiet day, as both main indices finished lower after starting with an optimistic outlook. The BSE Sensex wrapped up at 80,235, falling by 368 points (-0.46%). Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,487.00, which marked a decrease of 97 points (-0.40%).

As per Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza, the session showcased a blend of sector performances. Both the IT and auto sectors lent some support, with notable stock increases in Maruti Suzuki (+1.93%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.58%), although the weakness in the dominant banking sector overshadowed these upswings. The Nifty Bank index faced a decline of 0.84%, retracing a portion of the 0.9% increase from Monday. Attention remains fixated on upcoming economic data releases, specifically India’s CPI inflation figures for July and the US CPI data.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on the anticipated diplomatic discussions between the US and Russia set for later this week, as these talks could have a considerable impact on global risk sentiment.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, the selling pressure has emerged from the highs on Tuesday, after a stellar upmove of Monday and Nifty 50 closed the day lower by 97 points. After opening with a positive note the market surged higher in the early-mid part of the session. However, sharp weakness got triggered from the day's high of 24,700 and the market remained weak in the mid to later part of the session.

Shetti explained that a small red candle was formed on the daily chart with long upper shadow. Technically, this market action indicates a lack of strong upside momentum to surpass the overhead hurdle. The bulls may hold the ground as long as the base of 24,300 is protected.

“The short term uptrend that resumed after a sharp upmove of Monday remains intact and we expect buying to emerge from near the supports of 24,300-24,400 levels in the coming sessions. Hence, one may expect Nifty 50 to retest the crucial hurdle of around 24,700 in the short term,” said Nagaraj.