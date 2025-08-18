Stock market today: 116 stocks hit 52-week lows, 156 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end in green

Stock market today: On Monday, 156 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Eternal Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, JK Cement Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, and UltraTech Cement Ltd.
In contrast, 116 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd, All Time Plastics Ltd, Asian Star Company Ltd, Dolfin Rubbers Ltd, Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd, JSW Cement Ltd, One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, Mukka Proteins Ltd, Race Eco Chain Ltd, R P P Infra Projects Ltd, and Sprayking Ltd.
Today, Indian stock markets experienced a significant rise, with both major indices finishing at new all-time highs due to widespread buying and positive sentiment. The Sensex gained over 676 points (0.84%) to close at about 81,273, while the Nifty 50 rose by 1.0% to nearly 24,876, increasing by 245 points from the prior close.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, pointed out that the proposed simplification of GST serves as a positive signal for the domestic market. Furthermore, the recent conclusion of the summit between the US and Russia, which did not result in increased geopolitical tensions, has alleviated investor concerns. The automobile sector outperformed, becoming a significant beneficiary of the expected tax reforms. In H2FY26, we anticipate that sectors driven by consumption will begin to gain momentum due to a revival in demand.
According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 opened with a gap-up but faced initial resistance at 25,000, leading to an intraday decline due to profit booking at higher levels. The sentiment, however, remains positive, with the potential to revisit 25,000 in the coming days. Immediate support is placed at 24,800, below which the index may drift towards 24,500. On the higher side, a decisive move above 25,000 could trigger a larger rally in the market.
