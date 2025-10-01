Stock market today: 118 stocks hit 52-week lows, 150 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end nearly 1% higher

Stock market today: On Thursday, 150 stocks hit their 52-week highs, including Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, and RBL Bank Ltd.

In contrast, 118 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Capital Trust Ltd, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd, and JSW Cement Ltd.