Stock market today: 119 stocks hit 52-week highs, 110 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end nearly 1% lower

India's stock market indices declined on Friday, marking their sixth consecutive weekly loss as US tariffs, trade unpredictability, and disappointing earnings weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex fell by 0.95% each, closing at 24,363.3 points and 79,857.79, respectively. Over the course of the week, they experienced losses of 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively. This represents their longest series of losses since April 2020.

Investor confidence remained weak due to the continued uncertainty surrounding a possible trade agreement between the US and India, along with lackluster earnings reports.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump stated that he would not engage in further discussions until the tariff conflict is settled. This announcement followed his decision to increase tariffs to 50%, citing India's oil imports from Russia.

“The primary catalyst for Friday's decline was US President Donald Trump's aggressive stance on trade relations with India. Trump ruled out any trade negotiations with New Delhi until pending disputes are resolved, following his decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50% effective August 27,” said Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd, the bears resumed their downward move after a brief pause in the previous session. Nifty 50 extended its losing streak to the sixth consecutive week, slipping below its 100-DMA at 24,500, which is now expected to act as an immediate hurdle. The 200-DMA, placed at 24,050, is likely to offer near-term support. The overall trend remains weak as long as the index trades below 24,800, with any pullbacks likely to face selling pressure.