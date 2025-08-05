Stock market today: 128 stocks hit 52-week highs, 101 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower

Stock market today: On Tuesday, 128 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Bosch Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, JK Cement Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, and Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.
In contrast, 101 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Easy Trip Planners Ltd, PDS Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, and Spicejet Ltd.
Today, the Indian stock market wrapped up on a negative note, with the Sensex dipping by 308 points and the Nifty 50 finishing below the 24,649 level. The benchmark indices experienced a significant decline due to heightened geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump's announcement of plans to significantly increase tariffs on Indian products, particularly in response to India's ongoing oil purchases from Russia.
According to Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, this unexpected announcement sparked widespread caution and a risk-averse attitude among investors, resulting in profit-taking across the market. Major sectors such as oil & gas, IT, and FMCG experienced the most declines, with significant contributors to the losses including ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Asian Paints, and Adani Ports. On the other hand, some strength was observed in auto and metal stocks, which mitigated the overall downturn.
According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 traded with a negative bias throughout the day, remaining below the 50EMA. On the daily chart as well, the index is comfortably placed below the 50EMA. The current range is 24,400–24,850, and in the short term, the index is likely to remain within this band. Only a decisive move beyond this range might determine the next course of action for the market.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
