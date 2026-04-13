Stock market today: Gift Nifty signals gap-down opening; US-Iran war to oil, gold, silver rates, 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today, 13 April 2026: The Indian stock market witnessed a highly volatile week (April 6–10, 2026), but ended with strong gains, marking its best weekly performance in over 5 years. The Nifty 50 index surged from 22,713 to 24,050, recording a weekly gain of 1,337 points or close to 6%. The BSE Sensex shot up from 73,319 to 77,550, logging a weekly gain of 4,231 points or around 5.75%. Likewise, the Bank Nifty index went up from 51,548 to 55,912, clocking a weekly gain of 4,364 or around 8.50%.

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The positive momentum was primarily driven by improving global sentiment amid hopes of further easing in Middle East tensions ahead of scheduled negotiations between the US and Iran. This led to cooling crude oil prices and supported risk appetite for emerging markets like India. Additionally, sustained buying interest from domestic institutional investors and selective short covering aided the upmove. Optimism around the ongoing earnings season, along with stability in the rupee and bond yields, further contributed to the constructive undertone, though intermittent volatility persisted amid a consolidation bias.

What Gift Nifty is signalling? The Gift Nifty index is down by over 300 points during the early morning trading on Monday. This signals a big gap-down opening on Dalal Street. According to experts, this weak opening can be attributed to the escalation of the US-Iran war following the failure of ceasefire negotiations in Islamabad over the weekend.

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Expecting a gap-down opening on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said the Indian stock market is set to begin the week on a weak note, with Gift Nifty indicating a gap-down opening near the 23,700 zone.

“The negative start is largely driven by deteriorating global sentiment following fresh geopolitical escalation in the Middle East. The failure of US–Iran negotiations over the weekend has heightened concerns of a prolonged conflict, further intensified by reports of a US naval blockade on Iranian ports,” Hariprasad K said.

Asian markets today This development has triggered a clear risk-off sentiment across global markets. Asian markets are trading lower, with South Korea’s Kospi down over 1% and Japan’s Nikkei slipping more than 0.5%, reflecting investor anxiety around rising crude oil prices and their broader macroeconomic impact. For India, higher oil prices remain a critical risk, given its import dependency, as they directly feed into inflation, currency pressure, and sectoral margin stress.

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US-Iran latest news After the US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad failed, US President Donald Trump said the US would block the Strait of Hormuz, a move that would likely exacerbate global oil and fuel shortages.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a social media post. The blockade would effectively sever Iran’s primary means of exporting oil.

Crude oil price today Crude oil prices jumped on Monday after the US-Iran peace talks failed to reach a deal over the weekend, and the US moved to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, escalating a global energy crisis.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil price surged 8.36% to $103.16 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rallied 8.22% to $104.57 per barrel. Meanwhile, European gas futures also spiked almost 18% at one point.

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On how soaring crude prices would impact the Indian stock market, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market analyst, said that rising crude oil prices would renew inflation fears, trigger a slowdown in the national economy, and prompt a hawkish central bank. All these developments are negative for the Indian stock market. He said that it is negative for the gold and silver prices also.

Gold, silver rates today Gold and silver rates today tumbled as much as 3% amid rising inflation worries, as US-Iran war ceasefire talks ended with no deal, and US plans to blockade the Strait of Hormuz intensified fears of a global energy supply shock.

COMEX gold rate today dropped by up to 2.2%, slipping below $4,650 an ounce and erasing the previous week's gains. Meanwhile, COMEX silver prices slided 3.29% to $74 per ounce during the Asian trading hours on Monday, April 13.

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India VIX today From a volatility standpoint, India VIX, which closed at 18.8 on Friday, is expected to move higher and potentially reclaim levels above 20 amid rising uncertainty. An increase in volatility typically makes the environment less favourable for option buyers, as premiums expand and price swings become sharper, increasing the risk of rapid mark-to-market changes.

FII-DII data On Friday last week, both DIIs and FIIs ended up as net buyers. The FIIs bought Indian shares worth ₹672.09 crore, while the DIIs bought shares worth ₹410.05 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought shares worth ₹3,438.35 crore in the Index Futures segment, whereas ₹7,018.01 crore in the Index Options segment.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, believes traders should maintain a positive yet cautious stance until the Nifty decisively holds above the key level of 23,500, i.e. 200 DEMA. They should focus on stock-specific opportunities, particularly in rate-sensitive and cyclical sectors, while closely monitoring earnings, crude, and global developments for further cues.

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On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said a strong bullish candlestick on the weekly chart of Bank Nifty reflects improving sentiment, while on the daily chart, the index is hovering around its 200 SMA, indicating a recovery phase rather than a confirmed breakout.

“Momentum indicators are showing a bullish crossover, supporting a positive bias in the near term. The index is likely to test the 50-day SMA near 57,000. Immediate resistance is placed around 56,200, aligned with the 38.2% Fibonacci level, while support is seen near 55,300, which may act as a cushion on declines,” said Vatsal Bhuva.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Titan, Honasa Consumer, PNB, HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Paytm, GE Vernova T&D India, and Banco Products India.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Titan Company: Buy at ₹4505, Target ₹4821, Stop Loss ₹4347; and

2] Honasa Consumer: Buy at ₹345, Target ₹370, Stop Loss ₹333.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] PNB: Buy at ₹111, Target ₹117, Stop Loss ₹107;

4] HDFC Life: Buy at ₹605, Target ₹630, Stop Loss ₹590; and

5] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at ₹376, Target ₹388, Stop Loss ₹370.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Paytm: Buy at ₹1123, Target ₹1180, Stop Loss ₹1100;

7] GE Vernova T&D India: Buy at ₹4065, Target ₹4300, Stop Loss ₹3980; and

8] Banco Products India: Buy at ₹590, Target ₹625, Stop Loss ₹576.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.