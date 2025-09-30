Stock market today: 141 stocks hit 52-week highs, 156 stocks at 52-week lows as Nifty 50, Sensex end in red

Advertisement

In contrast, 156 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable names like Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS).

Today, the Indian stock market ended mostly unchanged as investors took a cautious approach due to mixed global signals and the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Sensex and Nifty 50 fluctuated within a narrow band with little variation by market close, indicating uncertainty among buyers and sellers. Sector performance was varied, with PSU banks and metal stocks showing strength, while consumer durables and IT stocks lagged, resulting in a balance of overall market gains and losses, according to experts.

Abhinav Tiwari, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, stated that global influences, such as reduced concerns over a US government shutdown and varied performance in Asian markets, have contributed to the lackluster trading environment.

Advertisement

Looking forward, market sentiments are largely influenced by the upcoming monetary policy decision from the RBI, which is expected to dictate the short-term trend for Indian stocks. While the majority of economists predict that interest rates will remain unchanged, any dovish remarks from RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra could bring some relief to underperforming stocks.

The central bank's forecasts for growth and inflation will be under keen observation, especially in light of India's impressive Q1 FY26 GDP growth of 7.8% and the recent GST reforms anticipated to enhance consumption, said Tiwari.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, on the monthly expiry day, the Nifty index ended weak, facing stiff resistance near its 100-day EMA around the 24,750 zone. The index has been forming a lower highs–lower lows pattern for the past three sessions, highlighting strong bearish control.

Advertisement

“Unless Nifty 50 reclaims and sustains above its 50-day EMA, the short-term outlook remains negative. Immediate support is placed at 24,500, while resistance lies near 24,800. Post RBI policy outcome and auto sales data, market sentiment may shape further, hence a cautious stance is advised,” said Bhuva.