Stock market today: 145 stocks at 52-week highs, 51 stocks hit 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex slips into red

The Indian stock market experienced significant declines today due to widespread selling, particularly affecting the banking, financial, and real estate sectors. The BSE Sensex decreased by roughly 287 points (0.34%), closing close to 83,409, while the Nifty 50 fell by approximately 88 points (0.35%), finishing around 25,453.

The Nifty Bank index fell by 0.80%, negatively impacting overall market sentiment. Real estate stocks also experienced sharp declines, with the Nifty Realty index dropping 1.4%, marking its fifth consecutive day of losses.

As noted by Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza, the weakness in these sectors was exacerbated by cautious investor sentiment stemming from worries about high valuations, ongoing selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), and mixed signals from global markets.

On a brighter note, metal stocks such as Tata Steel and JSW Steel performed well, rising by around +2%, aided by falling coking coal prices and cost-saving measures implemented by companies.

Additionally, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted that the focus of the market is slowly moving toward important Q1 earnings, which are anticipated to be strong. Fundamental factors, such as strong macroeconomic indicators and heightened government spending, continue to bolster the market's stability. Nonetheless, given the recent rally's peak levels, a sense of caution is likely to persist in the short term.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Dr. Praveen Dwarakanath, Vice President of Hedged.in, Nifty 50 broke the previous day's low; however, the index took support at 25,400 and bounced back, indicating the existing bullishness in the index. The index can be bought on the dip near it's support between 25,200 - 25,400 levels.

The index has its immediate support at the 25,200 level and resistance at the 25,900 level. The index bounced during the day from the Keltner channel upper band level which is placed at the 25,430 level, indicating a further move on the upside in coming days.