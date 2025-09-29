Stock market today: 146 stocks hit 52-week highs, 166 stocks at 52-week lows as Nifty 50, Sensex end in flat

Stock market today: On Monday, 146 stocks hit their 52-week highs, including Indian Bank, Minda Corporation Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, and Usha Martin Ltd.

In contrast, 166 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable names like Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, and Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Today, the Indian markets ended the day unchanged, following a highly fluctuating session marked by shifts between gains and losses throughout the trading hours. The Sensex finished at 80,364.94, declining by 62 points (-0.08%), while the Nifty 50 decreased by 19.8 points (-0.08%) to settle at 24,634.90.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 extend losses to 7th consecutive session

This lackluster closing follows a week of significant sell-offs, with most sectors feeling the strain from both global and domestic uncertainties. The flat market close can mainly be linked to the lack of fresh positive developments and concerns over potential negative events, according to experts.

“Looking ahead, market participants will be keenly watching the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting that commenced today. Consensus expectations suggest RBI will maintain rates but deliver a dovish message, balancing inflation risks against the need to support growth. However, investors remain cautious, awaiting positive news on trade talks with the US or policy clarity from the RBI, which could determine whether any bounce sustains, or further weakness ensues,” said Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, On Monday, Nifty 50 witnessed a mild rebound but faced selling pressure near its 20-EMA on the hourly chart, ending the day with a weak close on the daily chart. Derivative data showed put writing at 24,600 and 24,500 strikes, highlighting immediate support zones, while call writers at 24,700 and 24,800 indicated resistance.

“Based on these technical and derivative cues, the index is likely to trade in a short-term range of 24,500–24,850 with volatility and a sideways-to-bearish undertone. A sustained move above its 50-day EMA is needed to turn bullish,” said Bhuva.