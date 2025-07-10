Stock market today: 146 stocks hit 52-week highs, 49 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published10 Jul 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Stock market today: On Thursday, 146 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, SRF Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.

In contrast, 49 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, and Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. 

