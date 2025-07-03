148 stocks at 52-week highs, 54 stocks hit 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex slips into red for second straight session

Indian stocks slipped slightly on Thursday as ongoing profit-taking in the financial sector overshadowed positive sentiment surrounding easing global trade tensions.

The Nifty 50 declined by 0.19% to 25,405.3 points, while the BSE Sensex decreased by 0.2% to 83,239.47. Both indices had seen an intraday increase of about 0.5%.

Financials, the largest sector on the indices, fell by 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive session of losses due to anticipated profit booking after reaching a record high on Friday, according to analysts. The sectoral index has dropped 2.2% over four days, though it remains up 13.7% for the year.

As noted by Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, the domestic equity market has continued its consolidation phase, as profit-taking has occurred following last week's significant rally.

Investors are closely observing developments related to the potential trade agreement between the US and India, as the 90-day pause approaches its conclusion. Recently, foreign institutional investors have become more cautious due to high valuations. In spite of these challenges, market sentiment is buoyed by optimism regarding the forthcoming earnings season and a declining US dollar index.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, a bearish candle is being formed on the daily charts of Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty’s daily charts indicating some more consolidation on cards in the near term.

Technically, aggressive upside targets continue to be at Nifty 50's all-time-high at 26,277.35 mark but that confirmation of strength only above Nifty 50 25,700 mark.

Meanwhile, the biggest interweek support for Nifty 50 will be at 25,000 (low as on June 24th). The biggest make-or-break support for Friday’s trade is placed at 25,221 mark.