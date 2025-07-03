148 stocks at 52-week highs, 54 stocks hit 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex slips into red for second straight session

Stock market today: On Thursday, 148 stocks hit their 52-week high, Abbott India Ltd, Affle 3I Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, EID Parry India Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, MRF Ltd, SRF Ltd, and UltraTech Cement Ltd.
In contrast, 54 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, R K Swamy Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, and Bharat Global Developers Ltd.
Indian stocks slipped slightly on Thursday as ongoing profit-taking in the financial sector overshadowed positive sentiment surrounding easing global trade tensions.
The Nifty 50 declined by 0.19% to 25,405.3 points, while the BSE Sensex decreased by 0.2% to 83,239.47. Both indices had seen an intraday increase of about 0.5%.
Financials, the largest sector on the indices, fell by 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive session of losses due to anticipated profit booking after reaching a record high on Friday, according to analysts. The sectoral index has dropped 2.2% over four days, though it remains up 13.7% for the year.
As noted by Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, the domestic equity market has continued its consolidation phase, as profit-taking has occurred following last week's significant rally.
Investors are closely observing developments related to the potential trade agreement between the US and India, as the 90-day pause approaches its conclusion. Recently, foreign institutional investors have become more cautious due to high valuations. In spite of these challenges, market sentiment is buoyed by optimism regarding the forthcoming earnings season and a declining US dollar index.
According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, a bearish candle is being formed on the daily charts of Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty’s daily charts indicating some more consolidation on cards in the near term.
Technically, aggressive upside targets continue to be at Nifty 50's all-time-high at 26,277.35 mark but that confirmation of strength only above Nifty 50 25,700 mark.
Meanwhile, the biggest interweek support for Nifty 50 will be at 25,000 (low as on June 24th). The biggest make-or-break support for Friday’s trade is placed at 25,221 mark.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.