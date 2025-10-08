Subscribe

Stock market today: 161 stocks hit 52-week highs, 144 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end 4-day winning run

Stock market today: The stock market saw 161 highs and 144 lows on Wednesday, with the Sensex down 151 points. Selling pressure impacted various sectors, while IT stocks performed well. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic amid mixed earnings reports and global economic uncertainties.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Oct 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Stock market today: 161 stocks hit 52-week highs, 144 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end 4-day winning run
Stock market today: 161 stocks hit 52-week highs, 144 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end 4-day winning run(REUTERS)

Stock market today: On Wednesday, 161 stocks hit their 52-week highs, including Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Canara Bank, Graphite India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, MRF Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, and RBL Bank Ltd.

Advertisement

In contrast, 144 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions Clean Science and Technology Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Signatureglobal (India) Ltd, and United Breweries Ltd.

Today, the Indian stock market finished lower, with the Sensex dropping approximately 151 points and the Nifty 50 closing around 25,046 levels. The market relinquished its early gains as selling pressure dominated sectors such as Auto, real estate, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, media, and public sector banks, which saw declines ranging from 0.70% to 1.88%.

Major decliners included Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Jio Financial, ONGC, and NTPC. Conversely, the IT sector performed well, with stocks like Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel posting gains and helping to prevent the index from declining further.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 snap 4-day winning streak— 10 key highlights

Abhinav Tiwari, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted that the market ended lower primarily due to weak international trends and pressures in certain domestic sectors. Although IT stocks remained stable, declines in real estate and banking sectors pulled the market down. Previous gains were lost as mixed earnings reports and caution ahead of important economic data and policy updates led to investor reluctance.

Tiwari expressed that they are currently anticipating forthcoming company results and economic figures, particularly given the backdrop of global inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions.

"Looking ahead, market expectations center on a cautiously optimistic stance. We are anticipating clarity from upcoming earnings releases and RBI’s monetary policy signals, along side monitoring global economic cues and geopolitical developments.

While cautiousness prevails, sectors with robust fundamentals and growth visibility, especially IT, consumer durables, and select financials,may garner interest with potential rotation away from beaten-down segments like realty and PSU banks," explained Abhinav.

Advertisement

Also Read | China, South Korean stock markets closed for Mid-Autumn Festival, Chuseok

Nifty 50 Outlook

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities believes that Nifty 50 opened with strength but lost steam as profit booking intensified. The Nifty IT index stood out — shining bright in an otherwise cautious market.

That’s because the trading theme actually revolved around corporate India Inc which steps into Q2 earning season.

Tapse said that Nifty 50 is still above its 21 DMA (25025), 50 DMA (24,842) and its 100 DMA (24,949). Nifty 50's 200 DMA at 24,174 mark.

Technically, the next goal post for Nifty 50 continues is seen at 25,670 mark ( High as on June 30th 2025) albeit some serious consolidation. Downside support seen at 24,901 for Thursday’s trade.

Advertisement

According to Prashanth Tapse, the bottom-line is that Nifty 50 is seen hitting pause button.

Also Read | MCX gold hits a new record high; time to book profits?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
 
Nifty 50Stock Market TodaySensex
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: 161 stocks hit 52-week highs, 144 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end 4-day winning run
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks