Stock market today: 162 stocks hit 52-week highs, 60 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end in red

Stock market today: Stock market today: On Friday, 162 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Adani Power Ltd, Affle 3I Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Eternal Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, and Zydus Wellness Ltd.

In contrast, 60 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd, Patel Retail Ltd, Regaal Resources Ltd, Twamev Construction And Infrastructure Ltd, and Unichem Laboratories Ltd.

The Indian stock market wrapped up the day on a downbeat, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 closing lower following a three-day winning streak. The Sensex fell by about 387.73 points, closing around 82,626, while the Nifty 50 declined by roughly 96.55 points, ending at 25,327.

According to Vaibhav Vidwani, the primary reason for the negative closing was widespread profit-taking after the indices hit new highs following positive global indicators and central bank actions earlier in the week. There was a noticeable decline in key IT, private banking, and FMCG stocks, which pulled the indices lower.

Moreover, the resurgence of the US dollar, despite the recent Fed rate cut, created uncertainty for capital movements towards emerging markets like India. Ongoing foreign institutional investor outflows in 2025, a weaker rupee hovering around 88 per USD, and unresolved tariff disputes between the US and India further affected market sentiment.

Adani Group stocks experienced a significant rise, climbing as much as 10% during the day, after receiving a definitive clean chit from SEBI in the Hindenburg investigation, absolving the group of any alleged manipulation or irregularities. This regulatory outcome sparked new enthusiasm among investors, according to Vidwani.