Stock market today: Gift Nifty trades flat; US-Iran news, India VIX to gold, silver rates — eight stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The Indian stock market saw a volatile session on Thursday, ending flat as the index took a breather after the recent rebound. The Nifty 50 index went off 34 points and closed at 24,196. The BSE Sensex lost 122 points and finished at 77,988. The Bank Nifty index finished 215 points lower at 56,086.

Sectorally, the trend remained mixed—metals, IT, and energy stocks supported the index, while banking and auto stocks witnessed some pressure. Broader markets continued to outperform, with midcap and smallcap indices gaining around 0.6–1%, reflecting sustained positive market breadth.

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Gift Nifty signals muted debut for Dalal Street The Gift Nifty live chart is trading flat and signalling a muted opening for the Indian stock market. The Index is trading red at around 24,175.

Expecting a flat opening on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said the Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to mildly cautious note, with Gift Nifty indicating a subdued start despite strong cues from the US. The divergence in global markets is becoming more pronounced. While US indices continue to scale record highs, supported by optimism around easing geopolitical tensions, Asian markets have opened lower, reflecting a more cautious interpretation of the same developments.

US-Iran latest news Wall Street extended its rally, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at fresh highs on improving sentiment over a potential resolution in the Middle East. Reports of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon have added to optimism, with expectations that this could pave the way for renewed US-Iran negotiations. However, Asian markets appear less convinced, trading lower as investors remain wary of how durable these developments are, especially given the region's fragile geopolitical agreements.

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Gold, silver rates today The WTI crude oil price remains around $93.50/bbl, which enabled bullion to attract bulls during the early morning session in the international market. The COMEX gold rate today is around $4,800/oz, whereas the COMEX silver rate today is around $78.50/oz.

On Thursday, the MCX gold futures contract for the June 2026 expiry finished at ₹1,53,239 per 10 gm, while the MCX silver rate ended at ₹2,48,298 per kg.

Speaking on the outlook for gold and silver rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said that gold and silver prices are attracting buyers amid cooling crude oil prices. This could become possible due to renewed hopes for a ceasefire amid US-Iran tensions.

“The COMEX gold rate today is in the $4,750 to $4,850 per ounce range. On breaking above the $4,850 hurdle, the precious yellow metal may try to reach the $ 4,900-per-ounce level. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today is in $75 to $88. On breaking above $88 per ounce levels, the precious white metal may try to touch $95/oz levels,” Anuj Gupta said.

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The SEBI-registered expert said the MCX gold rate today is in the ₹1,52,000 to ₹1,56,000 per 10 gm range, whereas the MCX silver rate today is in the ₹2,42,000 to ₹2,55,000 per kg range.

RBI move to absorb excess liquidity On the macro front, liquidity conditions will be closely monitored following the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement of a ₹2 lakh crore seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction. This move indicates an intent to absorb excess liquidity from the system, effectively tightening financial conditions at the margin. Such actions tend to influence short-term interest rates and can have a broader impact on borrowing costs, thereby indirectly shaping consumption and investment trends.

Crude oil price today Brent crude, currently trading in the $94 to $100 per barrel range, remains highly sensitive to further escalation. Any disruption to supply could quickly push prices higher, posing a key risk for India as a major oil importer.

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India VIX today Volatility remains an important factor. India VIX has cooled from recent highs but remains above 18, suggesting that option premiums remain elevated. This reflects an underlying layer of uncertainty, particularly from global developments. In such an environment, carrying leveraged positions overnight becomes increasingly risky, as any sudden geopolitical headline can trigger sharp repricing.

FII-DII data FIIs ended up as net buyers on Wednesday by buying Indian shares worth ₹382.36 crore in the cash segment. However, DIIs remained net sellers, selling shares worth ₹3,427.75 crore in cash.

FIIs added shares worth ₹266.16 crore in the Index Futures, while they offloaded Indian shares worth ₹963.99 crore.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, "We reiterate our positive stance on the Nifty and recommend a 'buy on dips' approach, focusing on stock selection based on rotational sectoral trends. At the same time, participants should closely monitor earnings developments and geopolitical cues for further directional clarity."

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On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the index ended on a weak note, forming a bearish candlestick on the daily chart. However, the index has sustained above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and remains above its 20-day moving average, indicating underlying strength.

“On the lower timeframe, as long as the index holds above the 50-SMA on the hourly chart and the key level of 55,200, a buy-on-dips strategy remains favourable. On the levels front, immediate support is placed at 55,800, while resistance is seen near the 57,000 zone,” Vatsal Bhuva of LKP Securities said.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: NALCO, Tata Power, ABSLAMC, MCX, Bank of Baroda (BoB), HPL Electric & Power, Gabriel India, and Tilaknagar Industries.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] NALCO: Buy at ₹433, Target ₹463, Stop Loss ₹418; and

2] Tata Power: Buy at ₹427, Target ₹457, Stop Loss ₹412.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] ABSLAMC: Buy at ₹1050, Target ₹1110, Stop Loss ₹1020;

4] MCX: Buy at ₹2862, Target ₹2980, Stop Loss ₹2800; and

5] BoB: Buy at ₹280, Target ₹300, Stop Loss ₹270.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] HPL Electric & Power: Buy at ₹345, Target ₹365, Stop Loss ₹337;

7] Gabriel India: Buy at ₹996.90, Target ₹1050, Stop Loss ₹975; and

8] Tilaknagar Industries: Buy at ₹446, Target ₹470, Stop Loss ₹435.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.