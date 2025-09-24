Subscribe

Stock market today: 176 stocks hit 52-week highs, 76 stocks at 52-week lows as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower

Stock market today: 176 stocks hit 52-week highs, 76 stocks at 52-week lows as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Sep 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Advertisement
Mint Image
Mint Image

Stock market today: On Wednesday, 176 stocks hit their 52-week highs, including Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, JSW Steel Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, State Bank of India, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, and Tata Steel Ltd.

Advertisement

In contrast, 76 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable names like Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Spicejet Ltd, and Symphony Ltd.

(more to come)

 
 
Nifty 50Stock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: 176 stocks hit 52-week highs, 76 stocks at 52-week lows as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks