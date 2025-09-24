Stock market today: 176 stocks hit 52-week highs, 76 stocks at 52-week lows as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower

Stock market today: On Wednesday, 176 stocks hit their 52-week highs, including Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, JSW Steel Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, State Bank of India, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, and Tata Steel Ltd.