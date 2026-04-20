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Stock market today: Gift Nifty up, US-Iran war, India VIX to oil, gold, silver rates — eight stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: Experts recommend eight stocks to buy today — Sumitomo Chemical, Cummins India, SBI, Infosys, IndiGo, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, GPPL, and Dynamic Cables

Asit Manohar
Updated20 Apr 2026, 07:58 AM IST
Stock market today: Gift Nifty live chart signals gap-up opening on Dalal Street.
Stock market today: Gift Nifty live chart signals gap-up opening on Dalal Street.
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Stock market today, 20 April 2026: Following positive global cues on de-escalation in the US-Iran war, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended higher for the fifth straight session. The Nifty 50 index gained 156 points and closed at 24,353. The BSE Sensex ended 504 points higher at 78,493. The Bank Nifty index ended 479 points higher at 56,565.

Sectorally, the trend remained largely positive, with most sectors ending in the green—led by FMCG, energy, and metals—while IT and pharma remained relatively muted. Broader markets continued to outperform, with mid-cap and small-cap indices advancing around 1.5% each, indicating sustained risk appetite.

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What Gift Nifty signals?

The Gift Nifty index today opened at 24,500 and hit an intraday high of 24,503 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. However, the index failed to sustain at higher levels and touched an intraday low of 24,408. By 7:15 AM, the index is trading at 24,475, up 55 points intraday.

Expecting a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market today, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said, “The Indian markets are expected to open on a mildly positive note, with Gift Nifty indicating an opening around the 24,400–24,450 zone compared to Friday’s close of 24,353. However, the apparent stability masks a fragile environment, with markets highly reactive to geopolitical headlines.”

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Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

US-Iran war: Global markets today

Global sentiment remains mixed. Asian markets are attempting a recovery, with Japan’s Nikkei gaining over 300 points and South Korea’s Kospi trading higher by around 0.5 per cent. However, this optimism is far from stable. Over the weekend, conflicting developments emerged, particularly with reports indicating that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed again after briefly reopening on Friday. This reversal has already triggered a rebound in crude oil prices, reintroducing concerns around supply disruptions and inflation.

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Gold, silver rates today

Gold and silver prices fell up to 2.5% on Monday, April 20, after ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, reviving concerns about disruptions to energy supplies and adding to inflation worries amid over seven weeks of conflict in the Middle East.

The COMEX gold rate today was down 2% to $4,780 per ounce, erasing most of last week’s 1.7% advance. Meanwhile, the COMEX silver rate today plunged 2.5% to $78.75 per ounce during the Asian trading hours on Monday.

Gold has declined roughly 9%, and silver has lost around 14% since the beginning of the US-Iran war in late February.

Also Read | Gold, silver rates fall over 2% amid escalating US-Iran tensions

Crude oil price today

Crude oil prices jumped as rising US-Iran tensions in the Middle East restricted shipping in and out of the Gulf, with Iran re-imposing its de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Brent crude oil price rallied 6.10% to $95.89 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 7.49% to $90.13 a barrel.

The US-Iran war ceasefire is due to run until Tuesday, but is in doubt after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship and Tehran’s top military command vowed to retaliate.

Also Read | Crude oil prices jump on rising US-Iran tensions; Brent above $95

Q4 results 2026

From a domestic standpoint, Q4FY26 earnings from heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, announced over the weekend, are expected to provide some stability to the market. While both institutions delivered solid profit growth and met or exceeded expectations, their ability to anchor the index may be limited amid strong global volatility triggers. Their results may act as a cushion rather than a catalyst.

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Also Read | HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Yes Bank - Which stock to buy after Q4 results 2026?

India VIX today

Markets are likely to see a volatile, potentially uneven session today, with sentiment swinging between relief and renewed caution. The risk of a negative reaction remains elevated, especially if crude prices sustain their upward move.

FII-DII data

FIIs ended up as net buyers on Friday by buying Indian shares worth 683.20 crore in the cash segment. However, DIIs remained net sellers, selling shares worth 4,721.48 crore in cash.

FIIs added shares worth 1,278.11 crore in the Index Futures, while they offloaded Indian shares worth 4,205.30 crore.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, "We maintain our view of a potential upside towards the 24,600–24,800 zone, with an immediate base placed around the 23,900–24,100 range. Traders should continue with a positive yet cautious stance, focusing on sectors and themes showing strong traction with volumes, while avoiding averaging in laggard stocks."

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On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The 56,900–57,050 zone is acting as an immediate resistance level, while the 56,000–56,100 range is a key support area. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 56.05, reflecting improving momentum with a mildly bullish undertone.”

Stocks to buy today

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Sumitomo Chemical, Cummins India, SBI, Infosys, IndiGo, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, GPPL, and Dynamic Cables.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today

1] Sumitomo Chemical: Buy at 442, Target 474, Stop Loss 426; and

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2] Cummins India: Buy at 5141, Target 5503, Stop Loss 4960.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks

3] SBI: Buy at 1080, Target 1130, Stop Loss 1055;

4] Infosys: Buy at 1320, Target 1360, Stop Loss 1280; and

5] IndiGo: Buy at 4634, Target 4750, Stop Loss 4600.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today

6] Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Buy at 2615, Target 2770, Stop Loss 2565;

7] GPPL: Buy at 160.90, Target 174, Stop Loss 156; and

8] Dynamic Cables: Buy at 332.95, Target 355, Stop Loss 325.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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