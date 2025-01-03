Stock market today: Defying weak market sentiment, nearly 200 stocks hit their fresh one-year highs on the BSE.

Stock market today: Even as the Indian stock market benchmark Sensex crashed over 700 points, or nearly 1%, almost 200 stocks hit their fresh one-year highs in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, January 3.

Indian stock market today The Sensex closed 721 points, or 0.90 per cent, down at 79,223.11. The Nifty 50 declined 184 points, or 0.76 per cent, to close at 24,004.75.

Mid and small-cap indices outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.33 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index (down 0.02 per cent) closed almost flat.

The domestic market benchmarks suffered losses on profit booking in select heavyweights as the underlying sentiment remains cautious due to signs of economic growth losing steam, anticipations of weak earnings, stretched valuations, foreign capital outflows, and uncertainty over the US trade policies after Donald Trump assumes office on January 20.

According to Ajit Mishra, SVP- Research at Religare Broking, Friday's pullback appears to be a normal pause following the recent recovery and could persist until the Nifty decisively crosses the next resistance at 24,250.

"We continue to recommend focusing on stock-specific opportunities in line with sectoral trends. In the near term, sectors like FMCG, auto, and energy are expected to outperform, so positions should be aligned accordingly," said Mishra.

