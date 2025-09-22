209 stocks hit 52-week highs, 63 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower for second straight session today

Stock market today: On Monday, 209 stocks hit their 52-week highs, including Adani Power Ltd, Canara Bank, Eternal Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, and UNO Minda Ltd.

In contrast, 63 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable names like Praj Industries Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, and Route Mobile Ltd.

The market ended the day on a downward trend, continuing the profit-taking from the last session due to global challenges and sector-specific pressures. The benchmark BSE Sensex decreased by 466 points, or 0.56%, to close at 82,159.97, while the Nifty 50 fell by 124.70 points, or 0.49%, finishing at 25,202.35.

The session experienced widespread selling, especially in midcap and smallcap stocks, with the Nifty Midcap index dropping 0.74% and the Smallcap index declining 1.27%. There was noticeable volatility, as the Nifty fluctuated between an intraday peak of 25,331.70 and a low of 25,151.05 before ultimately closing lower, according to technical analysts.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, mentioned that the key points from today’s discussion highlight the IT sector’s sensitivity to changes in US policies, emphasizing the importance of diversifying tech hiring. Meanwhile, themes centered around domestic consumption appear robust following GST rate reductions that took effect today, which may enhance demand during the festival season.

Market sentiments are leaning towards sustained stability, backed by low interest rates and credit growth that could benefit financial and consumption stocks. Nonetheless, concerns about high valuations persist, and analysts predict trading will remain range-bound unless global indicators improve.