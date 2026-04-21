Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints gap-up start; US-Iran news, India VIX to gold, silver rate, 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today, 21 April 2026: Amid weakness in IT, telecom and banking stocks, the Indian stock market witnessed a sharp sell-off ahead of the market close on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 11 points higher at 24,364. The BSE Sensex ended 26 points higher at 78,520. The Bank Nifty index ended marginally higher at 56,582.

Early strength was driven by robust Q4 earnings from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which reinforced confidence in the financial sector's resilience. Alongside this, YES Bank’s strong profit growth added to the positive sentiment within banking stocks. PSU banks and financials outperformed during the initial phase, providing a strong cushion to the broader indices. However, the positive momentum faded as the session progressed. A sharp sell-off post 3 pm weighed on the indices, triggered by a combination of global and domestic factors.

What Gift Nifty signals? The Gift Nifty index today opened upside at 24,443, but failed to sustain at higher levels and retraced from the intraday high. By 8:35 AM, the index is trading 68 points higher at 24,410.

Expecting a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market today, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said, “The Indian markets are poised to open on a slightly positive note, with Gift Nifty indicating an opening around the 24,400 zone. However, despite the stable start, the overall setup remains highly event-driven, with volatility expected to play a central role in today’s session given the weekly expiry.”

Global market today Global cues remain mixed and somewhat fragile. US markets closed lower in the previous session amid renewed geopolitical tensions following a turbulent weekend that cast uncertainty over US–Iran peace negotiations. This has kept risk sentiment cautious at a broader level.

At the same time, Asian markets are showing resilience. Japan’s Nikkei is trading higher by over 400 points, while South Korea’s Kospi continues to outperform, supported by strong earnings expectations and has even moved past its previous record highs. This divergence highlights that while geopolitical risks persist, earnings-driven optimism is still providing selective support to global equities.

US-Iran latest news As the US-Iran ceasefire ends on Wednesday, President Donald Trump on Monday (April 20) indicated that the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran is unlikely to be extended, raising the stakes ahead of a looming deadline.

Trump, in an interview with Bloomberg, said it is “highly unlikely” he would prolong the truce if no agreement is reached by Wednesday evening Eastern Time. The warning underscores growing tensions as negotiations remain uncertain and time runs short.

Gold, silver rates today Following the range-bound trade in the WTI crude oil, gold and silver rates are moving flat in the international market. The COMEX gold rate today is around $4,825/oz, while the COMEX silver rate is oscillating around $79.50/oz.

On Monday, the MCX gold rate finished at ₹1,53,902 per 10 gm, whereas the MCX silver rate ended at ₹2,52,574.

On triggers that may dictate gold and silver rates today, Kaynat Chainwala, AVP — Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “Tuesday’s congressional testimony from incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, his first since nomination, where markets will be listening closely for early signals on his policy stance and the Fed’s tolerance for energy‑driven inflationary pressure. Nonetheless, the primary driver is likely to remain the evolving US–Iran war, with any material escalation expected to exert additional downward pressure on bullion prices.”

Stocks in focus due to Q4 results today Back home, today’s session is likely to be influenced significantly by stock-specific action as the earnings season gathers pace. Key companies in focus include HCL Technologies, Nestle India, and Tata Elxsi, all of which are scheduled to announce their results. Management commentary, particularly around demand visibility and margin outlook, will be closely tracked and could drive sectoral moves.

India VIX today With weekly expiry today, derivatives activity is expected to drive heightened volatility and add complexity to price action. India VIX, currently around 18.7, suggests that option premiums remain relatively elevated, reflecting continued market uncertainty. If volatility cools during the session, it could accelerate theta decay, leading to faster premium erosion. On the other hand, any spike in volatility, especially triggered by global developments, may lead to sharp repricing of options. This creates a challenging environment for directional trades and favours more tactical, short-duration strategies.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Osho Krishan, Chief Manager — Technical & Derivative Research at Angle One, said, “The underlying bias remains constructive, supported by recent price action, indicating that declines are likely to attract buying interest and reinforce a buy-on-dips strategy. On the downside, the 24100–23900 zones, coinciding with a recent bullish gap, is expected to provide immediate support and act as a cushion against deeper corrections.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said on Monday’s session, selling pressure was observed in Bank Nifty near its crucial 50-day moving average, indicating resistance at higher levels. The index rejected this key zone, suggesting a cautious stance in the near term.

“Technically, immediate support is placed around 56,200–56,300, while a stronger base is seen near 55,200–55,500 levels. On the upside, 57,200 remains a key resistance level. A decisive move above or below these levels is likely to set the next directional trend for the index,” said Vatsal Bhuva of LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: CG Power, JK Cement, Alkem Lab, Canara Bank, HSCL, Cummins India, Siemens Energy India, and EIH.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] CG Power: Buy at ₹796, Target ₹852, Stop Loss ₹768; and

2] JK Cement: Buy at ₹5731, Target ₹6133, Stop Loss ₹5530.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Alkem Lab: Buy at ₹5650, Target ₹5900, Stop Loss ₹5500;

4] Canara Bank: Buy at ₹143, Target ₹150, Stop Loss ₹138; and

5] HSCL: Buy at ₹489, Target ₹520, Stop Loss ₹480.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Cummins India: Buy at ₹5200, Target ₹5370, Stop Loss ₹5120;

7] Siemens Energy India: Buy at ₹3138, Target ₹3250, Stop Loss ₹3080; and

8] EIH: Buy at ₹332.50, Target ₹350, Stop Loss ₹324.