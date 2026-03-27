Stock market today: Gift Nifty down; Israel-US-Iran war, India VIX to gold, silver rates — eight stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today 27 March 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a weak note on Friday, with sentiment driven by a mix of global uncertainty, macro pressures, and continued institutional selling. The environment remains highly volatile and event-driven. The Israel-US–Iran war continues to be a key overhang. While there are intermittent signs of de-escalation, the risk of renewed escalation persists, keeping markets highly sensitive to geopolitical developments.

Ongoing uncertainty surrounding the deepening conflict in the Middle East has renewed a risk-off tone across global markets, with the US stock market closing sharply lower overnight. Asian markets followed suit, with South Korea’s KOSPI dropping more than 3% and Japan’s Nikkei falling over 1.5%, signalling a weak start for Indian equities. The broader market backdrop remains fragile, with crude oil prices, geopolitical developments, currency movements, and foreign investor flows set to shape the near-term direction.

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What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty live chart is down by around 250 points but sustaining above the crucial 23,000 level. Experts believe in a gap-down opening for the Indian stock market today.

Decoding the gap-down opening of the Gift Nifty today, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said the Indian stock market is likely to open on a weak note, with early indicators pointing towards a gap-down start after a holiday pause. Gift Nifty is signalling a decline, reflecting a negative handover from global markets."

Asian markets today Ongoing uncertainty surrounding the deepening conflict in the Middle East has renewed a risk-off tone across global markets, with U.S. equities closing sharply lower overnight. Asian markets followed suit, with South Korea’s KOSPI dropping more than 3% and Japan’s Nikkei falling over 1.5%, signalling a weak start for Indian equities.

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US stock market Global sentiment has shifted firmly into risk-off territory. US markets came under sharp selling pressure, with the Nasdaq Composite falling 2.4% and entering correction territory, now trading over 10% below its recent peak. The Dow Jones fell by 400 points, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.7%, marking their steepest single-day declines since the escalation of the West Asia conflict. This indicates that investor concerns are now deepening beyond short-term volatility and are beginning to reflect broader macro risks.

Israel-US-Iran war news weighs The Israel-US–Iran war continues to be a key overhang. While there are intermittent signs of de-escalation, the risk of renewed escalation persists, keeping markets highly sensitive to geopolitical developments.

The primary trigger for this shift remains the lack of meaningful progress in resolving the ongoing US–Iran wart. While US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz to April 6, citing ongoing discussions, the market reaction suggests limited confidence in a near-term resolution. This prolonged uncertainty continues to keep risk appetite under pressure.

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Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Gold, silver rates today Gold and silver rates today pared losses on Friday, March 27, after US President Donald Trump once again delayed the deadline for reaching an agreement with Iran to end the Middle East conflict.

The COMEX gold rate today was trading 0.33% higher to $4,423 per ounce, after falling almost 3% in the previous session. On the other hand, COMEX silver prices were up 0.29% to $68.13 per ounce during the Asian trading hours on Friday.

Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said the COMEX gold rate today is in a broader $4,250 to 4,500 per ounce range, while the MCX gold rate today is in the ₹1,30,000 to ₹1,55,000 per 10 gm.

“The COMEX silver rate today is in a broader $62 to $78 per ounce range, while the MCX silver rate today is in ₹2,05,000 to ₹2,35,000 per kg range,” said Anuj Gupta.

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India VIX today Following strong buying across segments, the India VIX index finished below 25. However, the environment remains highly volatile and event-driven, with the US–Iran war continuing to be a key overhang.

FII-DII data FIIs remained net sellers on Wednesday, selling out Indian stocks worth ₹1,805.37 crore in the cash segment. However, they added shares worth ₹1,601.50 crore in the Index Futures and ₹2,945.83 crore in the Index Options.

DIIs remained net buyers, adding shares worth ₹5,429.78 crore in the cash segment.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said the rebound is gradually gaining traction and is likely to extend towards the 23,600–23,800 zone, while the 22,600–23,000 band is expected to act as an immediate support area on any dip.

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“Amid the current environment, participants are advised to avoid aggressive positioning and remain selective, with a preference for stocks that are consistently outperforming within their respective sectors,” the Religare Broking expert said.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the index witnessed a recovery with follow-up buying after the recent back-to-back sharp declines, indicating a short-term pullback. The price has reclaimed its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 53,000; however, it continues to face resistance around its 10-day SMA, suggesting overhead supply.

“Momentum indicators show a bullish crossover in RSI along with a positive divergence, supporting the ongoing bounce. Technically, resistance is placed in the 54,500–54,700 zone, while support is seen at 53,000. Sustaining above 54,000 is crucial for further upside; otherwise, selling pressure may re-emerge,” the LKP Securities expert said.

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Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Kirloskar Oil Engines, Shriram Finance, ICICI Bank, BEL, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Cummins India, Amber Enterprises, and Welspun Corp.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Kirloskar Oil Engines: Buy at ₹1392, Target ₹1490, Stop Loss ₹1343; and

2] Shriram Finance: Buy at ₹956, Target ₹1025, Stop Loss ₹922.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹1260, Target ₹1320, Stop Loss ₹1225;

4] BEL: Buy at ₹415, Target ₹435, Stop Loss ₹405; and

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5] Jio Financial Services: Buy at ₹238, Target ₹260, Stop Loss ₹230.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Cummins India: Buy at ₹4738, Target ₹4900, Stop Loss ₹4670;

7] Amber Enterprises: Buy at ₹6746, Target ₹7100, Stop Loss ₹6640; and

8] Welspun Corp: Buy at ₹835, Target ₹880, Stop Loss ₹817.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.