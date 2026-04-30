Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints weak start; US-Iran war, US Fed rate to oil, gold rates — 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today, 30 April 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market finished higher on Wednesday. The benchmark indices bounced back sharply, with the Nifty 50 index ending 182 points higher and the Sensex up by 609 points. Among sectors, Realty and FMCG indices outperformed, rallying over 1.75%, while intraday profit booking was seen in selective PSU Banks and Media stocks. Technically, after a promising intraday rally, the market saw profit-taking at higher levels. However, the market's short-term outlook remains positive.

What Gift Nifty signals? After the escalation in the US-Iran war and the US Fed leaving interest rates unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75%, the Gift Nifty index has opened to the downside, signalling a gap-down on Dalal Street. The Gift Nifty live chart is currently trading red, down over 65 points from yesterday's close of 24,256.

Expecting a gap-down opening for the Indian stock market today, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said the Indian markets are likely to open on a muted note, with Gift Nifty indicating a flat start around the 24,150 zone. While domestic indices are holding near key levels, the broader setup remains fragile, shaped by elevated oil prices, global uncertainty, and a high-impact event calendar.

US Fed meeting outcome Jerome Powell's last policy meeting as the chairman of the US Federal Reserve concluded on expected lines- the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged at 3.5%–3.75% for the third consecutive policy given the persisting uncertainty due to the US-Iran conflict.

The FOMC voted 8-4 to hold the benchmark interest rate in a range steady and highlighted that inflation is elevated, reflecting the recent increase in global energy prices. Economic growth, however, remains in good shape, and the job market is stable.

Fed Chair Powell said it was his last meeting as the chairman, as his term expires on 15 May. He said he "will continue to serve as a governor for a period of time to be determined."

US-Iran latest news After the US President Donald Trump showed unhappiness over the Iranian proposal, Iran goivernment said it won’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the United States lifts its blockade and ends the war. Trump wants a broader deal that would end Iran’s nuclear program and address other issues like its missile program and support for regional proxies. Meanwhile, the continued closure of the strait has sent gas prices soaring and could cause further damage to the world economy.

Earlier, the US President rejected Iran’s latest proposals, as they did not address their nuclear program, a US official said. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ruled out any deal that excludes Iran’s nuclear program, telling Fox News in an interview Monday, “We can’t let them get away with it.”

“We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point,” Rubio said.

Crude oil price today Oil prices soared on worries about prolonged supply disruptions from the Middle East war, while Wall Street's stock indexes finished little changed on Wednesday ahead of high-profile earnings reports and after the Federal Reserve, divided, kept interest rates steady but muddied the outlook for easing.

Gold, silver rates today Gold and silver prices rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low set the day before, helped by a softer US dollar, though elevated oil prices kept fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates alive. The COMEX gold rate today is oscillating around $4,588/oz, while the COMEX silver rate today is around $73 per ounce.

India VIX today Volatility remains elevated but not extreme. India VIX is hovering near 17.4, indicating a moderate risk premium still embedded in the market. While not at panic levels, it continues to keep option premiums relatively expensive, suggesting traders remain cautious. A sustained directional move will be required to meaningfully cool volatility.

Q4 results 2026 Earnings will drive stock-specific action. Adani Enterprises is in focus with its Q4 results, which could influence sentiment in infrastructure and capital goods. Hindustan Unilever will offer key insights into consumption trends and margin dynamics. The auto space also remains supported, with Maruti Suzuki India and CEAT Limited providing recent earnings momentum.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the short-term trend is still in a positive zone, but a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the index surpasses 24,215/77800 or the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average). Once this level is crossed, the market could retest 24,315/78100. Further upside may also continue, potentially lifting the index to the 24,450-24,500/78500-78700 range.”

However, Chouhan said, if the index falls below 24,100/77200, market sentiment could turn negative. Below this level, the index could slip to the 23,900-23850/76500-76300 range.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the index witnessed selling pressure near its 100 SMA on the hourly chart and ended the session with a bearish candlestick on the daily timeframe, indicating weakness at higher levels. Additionally, a hidden bearish divergence on the hourly chart suggests continuation of the negative momentum. Hence, a sell-on-rise strategy remains favourable for the index, with a stop-loss placed at 56,200.

“On the downside, immediate support is seen at 55,000–54,800 levels, while resistance is placed around 55,800 and 56,200, which may act as key supply zones in the near term,” said Vatsal Bhuva of LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Cochin Shipyard, J&K Bank, ICICI Bank, HAL, ONGC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, HBL Engineering, and Hero MotoCorp.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Cochin Shipyard: Buy at ₹1774, Target ₹1898, Stop Loss ₹1712; and

2] J&K Bank: Buy at ₹134.60, Target ₹146, Stop Loss ₹129.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹1280, Target ₹1330, Stop Loss ₹1250;

4] HAL: Buy at ₹4351, Target ₹4430, Stop Loss ₹4300; and

5] ONGC: Buy at ₹300, Target ₹315, Stop Loss ₹290.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Buy at ₹2769, Target ₹2900, Stop Loss ₹2715;

7] HBL Engineering: Buy at ₹810, Target ₹850, Stop Loss ₹792; and

8] Hero MotoCorp: Buy at ₹5114, Target ₹5300, Stop Loss ₹5020.