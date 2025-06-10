Stock market today: 33 stocks hit 52-week lows, 137 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end flat

Stock market today: On Tuesday, 137 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Abbott India Ltd, Bank of India, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, and SRF Ltd.
In contrast, 33 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Uma Exports Ltd, Containe Technologies Ltd, Goblin India Ltd, and Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd.
(more to come)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.