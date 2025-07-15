Subscribe

36 stocks hit 52-week lows, 150 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex snap 4-day losing streak to end in green

Stock market today: On Tuesday, 150 stocks reached 52-week highs while 36 hit lows, as the Sensex rose over 317 points. Key sectors driving momentum included auto, pharma, and FMCG. Analysts suggest potential rally if Nifty 50 surpasses 25,260, while a drop could indicate further declines.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published15 Jul 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Stock market today: 36 stocks hit 52-week lows, 150 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex snap 4-day losing streak
Stock market today: 36 stocks hit 52-week lows, 150 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex snap 4-day losing streak (PTI)

Stock market today: On Tuesday, 150 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Ceat Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.

Advertisement

In contrast, 36 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Tejas Networks Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Raymond Realty Ltd, Travel Food Services Ltd, and R K Swamy Ltd.

The domestic market experienced a strong recovery today, with the Sensex finishing more than 317 points up and the Nifty 50 rising above the 25,150 level. Following a period of downturn, the market made a positive turnaround, bolstered by widespread gains in nearly all sectors, which boosted investor confidence.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day losing run— 10 key highlights

According to Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, the momentum was driven by the auto, pharma, and FMCG sectors, with Nifty Auto rising by 1.50%, indicating strong underlying support for consumption-driven themes and a rebound in essential cyclical industries.

Advertisement

There was also notable buying interest in PSU banks and real estate stocks, highlighting a sense of optimism in public sector and infrastructure-related areas. A stable global climate and positive domestic economic data fostered a risk-on attitude among investors. Market participants seemed to overlook recent global trade challenges and disappointing IT earnings, choosing instead to concentrate on the robust domestic macroeconomic landscape.

Also Read | Top Gainers & Losers: Swan Energy, FACT, BEML, Anant Raj among top gainers

Nifty 50 Outlook

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 recovered during the day as the index found support around 25,000 in the previous trading session. On the higher end, however, it faced initial resistance at the 21-EMA, which is placed around 25,250.

“ A decisive move above 25,260 in the coming sessions could lead to a rally towards 25,400 and beyond. On the other hand, a failure to sustain above 25,260 might weaken the bulls’ grip on the market. In that case, the Nifty 50 may decline towards the support zone of 25,000 and 24,920–24,900,” said De.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for 4th day in a row— 10 key highlights

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets36 stocks hit 52-week lows, 150 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex snap 4-day losing streak to end in green
Read Next Story