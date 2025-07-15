36 stocks hit 52-week lows, 150 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex snap 4-day losing streak to end in green

Advertisement

The domestic market experienced a strong recovery today, with the Sensex finishing more than 317 points up and the Nifty 50 rising above the 25,150 level. Following a period of downturn, the market made a positive turnaround, bolstered by widespread gains in nearly all sectors, which boosted investor confidence.

According to Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, the momentum was driven by the auto, pharma, and FMCG sectors, with Nifty Auto rising by 1.50%, indicating strong underlying support for consumption-driven themes and a rebound in essential cyclical industries.

There was also notable buying interest in PSU banks and real estate stocks, highlighting a sense of optimism in public sector and infrastructure-related areas. A stable global climate and positive domestic economic data fostered a risk-on attitude among investors. Market participants seemed to overlook recent global trade challenges and disappointing IT earnings, choosing instead to concentrate on the robust domestic macroeconomic landscape.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 recovered during the day as the index found support around 25,000 in the previous trading session. On the higher end, however, it faced initial resistance at the 21-EMA, which is placed around 25,250.

“ A decisive move above 25,260 in the coming sessions could lead to a rally towards 25,400 and beyond. On the other hand, a failure to sustain above 25,260 might weaken the bulls’ grip on the market. In that case, the Nifty 50 may decline towards the support zone of 25,000 and 24,920–24,900,” said De.

