Stock market today: 37 stocks hit 52-week lows, 127 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end over 1% higher

Advertisement

In contrast, 27 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, and Uma Exports Ltd.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex, the key domestic indices, rose for a third consecutive day on Thursday, fueled by gains in Reliance Industries shares and sectors like financials and metals, as reduced tensions between Israel and Iran enhanced investor confidence.

The Nifty 50 climbed 1.21% to reach 25,549, while the Sensex advanced by 1.21% to 83,755.87, following a 1% increase in the prior two sessions and achieving nine-month peaks.

Currently, both indices are approximately 3% below their historical highs reached in September 2024. This year, the Nifty 50 and Sensex have appreciated by about 8% and 7%, respectively.

Advertisement

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, indicated that the benchmark index demonstrated robust investor confidence, bolstered by the seeming stability of the Middle East ceasefire, which has alleviated worries about possible supply chain disruptions.

Nair noted that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to reduce their holdings due to the shrinking yield differential between US and Indian 10-year bonds, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) stepped in as net buyers, benefiting from improved liquidity and a recovery in domestic consumption. In the wider market, important sectors like banking and auto showed significant gains, aided by diminishing concerns over domestic inflation.