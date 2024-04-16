Stock market today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — April 16 amid Iran-Israel conflict
Stock market today: Experts have recommended four stocks to buy today — COLPAL, Gujarat Gas, Mangalam Cement, and Cigniti Technologies
Day trading guide for stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling for the second day in a row on Monday as global equity bias continues to remain weak on the rising Iran-Iran conflict. The Nifty 50 index crashed 246 points or 1.10 percent and closed at the 22,272 level, the BSE Sensex tanked 845 points or 1.14 percent and finished at the 73,399 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index nosedived 791 points or 1.63 percent and ended at 47,773 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index crashed 1.54 percent whereas the mid-cap index tanked 1.50 percent.
