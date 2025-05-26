Stock market today: 42 stocks hit 52-week lows, 107 stocks at 52-week highs as Sensex, Nifty 50 end in green

Advertisement

In contrast, 42 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Last Mile Enterprises Ltd, and Signpost India Ltd.

The Indian stock market experienced a strong close, with the Sensex gaining over 455 points to end around 82,176, while the Nifty 50 reached the 25,000 milestone, closing just above 25,001, reflecting an increase of approximately 0.6%. The market surge was widespread, primarily driven by advancements in the Auto, Metal, and IT sectors.

As per analysts, the upward trend was fueled by various positive developments, including India officially becoming the world's fourth-largest economy after surpassing Japan, which bolstered investor confidence. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India announced an unprecedented dividend payout of ₹2.11 lakh crore to the government, aiding in the containment of fiscal deficits and contributing to a favourable macroeconomic landscape characterized by low inflation and declining interest rates.

Advertisement

Additionally, diminishing global trade tensions, highlighted by the US extending the deadline for trade discussions with the EU and alleviating tariff concerns, played a role in enhancing market sentiment. The early onset of the monsoon season also contributed to the optimistic outlook.

“The early onset of the southwest monsoon and a decline in domestic bond yields have encouraged investors to maintain their focus on riskier assets. The broader market outperformed, driven by expectations of increased rural consumption and a stronger Q4 GDP, following better-than-anticipated corporate earnings for the quarter,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 extended its gains on Monday as the index continues to remain strong. On the daily chart, a higher top–higher bottom formation remains intact. Any dips from here should be considered good buying opportunities.

Advertisement

The RSI on the daily chart has re-entered a bullish crossover and is on the verge of a consolidation breakout. In the short term, the index is likely to remain strong with the potential to extend its gains towards the 25,300–25,350 range. On the lower end, support is visible at 24,800, according to De.

Also Read | Stock Market Outlook: Nifty 50 likely to remain sideways to bullish