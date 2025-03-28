Stock market today: 428 stocks hit 52-week lows, 62 stocks hit 52-week highs as tariff worries weigh

Stock market today: On Friday, 428 stocks hit their 52-week lows, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Kesoram Industries Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, TeamLease Services Ltd, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, and Vakrangee Ltd.

In contrast, 62 stocks touched 52-week highs, with notable mentions like AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, JK Cement Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, and Shree Cement Ltd.

On March 28, 2025, the domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, experienced significant drops, with the Sensex decreasing by 191.51 points (0.25%) to reach 77,414.92, and Nifty 50 falling by 72.60 points (0.31%) to settle at 23,519.35.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex end final trade of FY25 lower amid trade tensions

According to experts, investor sentiment was negatively affected by worries regarding US economic metrics and trade policies, especially with the upcoming release of US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, which may impact the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions later this year. This uncertainty resulted in cautious trading and widespread selling across various sectors. The external pressures intensified a risk-averse mindset among Indian investors, causing declines of up to 1% in sectors such as IT and auto.

Vinod Nair, the Research Head at Geojit Investments Limited, mentioned that Asian markets are entering a new phase of consolidation due to the anticipated effects of recent US tariff measures on key manufacturing economies. Furthermore, an increase in Japan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) has added to the existing weakness. At home, the market's upward movement has halted as investors assess the ramifications of these tariffs on sectors such as automotive, ancillary, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 remained volatile on the first day of the new series before closing with weakness. Since, Nifty 50 made a high around the previous swing of 23,800, the index has been consolidating. Going forward, 23,400 might act as immediate support. A fall below 23,400 could take Nifty 50 towards 23,200, where crucial support is placed.

“If Nifty 50 holds above 24,200, it may witness further upside. On the other hand, if the Nifty 50 does not fall below 23,400, it might rise towards 23,600 and higher,” added De.