Stock market today: 43 stocks hit 52-week lows, 109 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end higher

Stock market today: On Wednesday, 109 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, EID Parry India Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), Max Financial Services Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, and Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.
(more to come)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.