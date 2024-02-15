 Stock market today: 450% rally in one year. Multibagger NBFC stock Mufin Green hits upper circuit after Q3 results 2024 | Mint
Stock market today: 450% rally in one year. Multibagger NBFC stock Mufin Green hits upper circuit after Q3 results 2024

 Asit Manohar

Stock market today: The multibagger NBFC stock has risen from around ₹44.35 to ₹250.45 apiece in the last one year

Stock market today: After touching a record high on 8th February 2024, the multibagger stock has remained one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market. (Photo: AP)Premium
Stock market today: After touching a record high on 8th February 2024, the multibagger stock has remained one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market. (Photo: AP)

Stock market today: Shares of Mufin Green Finance Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. The muiltibagger stock has delivered more than 450 percent returns to its positional investors in the last one year. However, it seems that the NBFC stock still possesses some upside potential.

Mufin Green Finance share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 250 apiece on BSE, touching a 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of the opening bell on Thursday. While locking in a 5 percent upper circuit during Thursday deals, the multibagger stock went on to touch the upper circuit for the second straight session. After climbing to its existing lifetime high of 273.10 apiece on 8th February 2024, this NBFC stock has remained one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market.

Mufin Green Finance news

In the October to December 2023 quarter, the multibagger NBFC stock reported total revenue from operations at 271.78 crore, logging around 155 percent YoY rise against the total operational revenue of 106.60 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. the company's total income in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at 272.17 crore, recording a nearly 155 percent Yoy rise against the total income of 106.87 crore in Q3FY22. In Q3FY24, the company's net profit grew almost 100 percent as it surged from 22.90 crore to 45.55 crore.

The multibagger NBFC stock also improved on a sequential basis as its total revenue from operations grew from 211.33 crore to 271.78 crore. The company's total income in the October to December 2023 quarter grew from 211.36 crore to 272.17 crore. The company's net profit grew from 40 crore to 45.55 crore QoQ.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 15 Feb 2024, 11:35 AM IST
