Stock market today: 450% rally in one year. Multibagger NBFC stock Mufin Green hits upper circuit after Q3 results 2024
Stock market today: The multibagger NBFC stock has risen from around ₹44.35 to ₹250.45 apiece in the last one year
Stock market today: Shares of Mufin Green Finance Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. The muiltibagger stock has delivered more than 450 percent returns to its positional investors in the last one year. However, it seems that the NBFC stock still possesses some upside potential.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started