Stock market today: Shares of Mufin Green Finance Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. The muiltibagger stock has delivered more than 450 percent returns to its positional investors in the last one year. However, it seems that the NBFC stock still possesses some upside potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mufin Green Finance share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹250 apiece on BSE, touching a 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of the opening bell on Thursday. While locking in a 5 percent upper circuit during Thursday deals, the multibagger stock went on to touch the upper circuit for the second straight session. After climbing to its existing lifetime high of ₹273.10 apiece on 8th February 2024, this NBFC stock has remained one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market.

Mufin Green Finance news In the October to December 2023 quarter, the multibagger NBFC stock reported total revenue from operations at ₹271.78 crore, logging around 155 percent YoY rise against the total operational revenue of ₹106.60 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. the company's total income in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at ₹272.17 crore, recording a nearly 155 percent Yoy rise against the total income of ₹106.87 crore in Q3FY22. In Q3FY24, the company's net profit grew almost 100 percent as it surged from ₹22.90 crore to ₹45.55 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The multibagger NBFC stock also improved on a sequential basis as its total revenue from operations grew from ₹211.33 crore to ₹271.78 crore. The company's total income in the October to December 2023 quarter grew from ₹211.36 crore to ₹272.17 crore. The company's net profit grew from ₹40 crore to ₹45.55 crore QoQ.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

